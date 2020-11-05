STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED serves notice on CM’s additional private secy Raveendran

ED officials said Sivasankar had revealed information about some of the projects implemented by the state government’s IT department.

CM Raveendran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case, has turned the screws further on the chief minister’s office (CMO) by issuing a notice to Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran to appear for interrogation in Kochi on Friday morning.

The move comes close on the heels of the interrogation of the chief minister’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar, who is in the central agency’s custody. The notice gains significance as Raveendran is still with the CMO while Sivasankar was suspended by the time the ED questioned him.

ED officials said Sivasankar had revealed information about some of the projects implemented by the state government’s IT department. Swapna had told ED in her statement that Raveendran used to call her once in a while for visa stamping and certificate verification purposes.

“Raveendran has to be questioned regarding the funds and project allotment. We suspect that huge kickbacks were given for these projects. All aspects regarding the projects in which Sivasankar was involved have to be probed. The notice to Raveendran is part of that,” an official said. ED has already questioned Minister K T Jaleel and LIFE Mission CEO U V Jose in the case. Reacting to the development, Benny Behanan, MP, said Raveendran was the chief minister’s confidante and aware of everything that happened in the CMO. “Now the distance to Pinarayi Vijayan is not too far,” he added.

UDF Convenor M M Hassan said, “Right from the Sprinklr controversy, the UDF had claimed that Sivasankar was the centre point in all IT developments. As for the ED notice on Raveendran, it proves that our suspicions regarding the involvement of more people in the CMO were right.”

BJP state president K Surendran said, “The BJP had repeatedly been highlighting the dubious antecedents of people in the CMO and now it has come true. In the coming days, more people are likely to be interrogated.”

WHO’S RAVEENDRAN?

C M Raveendran was in the personal staff of former LDF convenor P V Kunhikannan in the early 80s. He grew in strength
Raveendran came in contact with M Sivasankar when the latter was the KSEB chairman 
The relation helped Sivasankar join as officer on special duty in the CMO

