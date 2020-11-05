Govt extends support to Covid prevention measure

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will extend full support to any measure the State Election Commission adopts to ensure that the upcoming local body election does not contribute to a spread of Covid cases in any manner.

Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta gave this assurance to the state poll panel during a high-level meeting held through video-conference, to assess the preparedness for the civic body election.

The Chief Secretary informed the poll panel that chances of a fresh wave of Covid cases were highly likely if adequate precautions are not taken.If possible, the poll should be held in a staggered manner in multiple phases, the government suggested. A final call on the election schedule will be taken later by the state poll panel.

The meeting also discussed the protocol to be followed for voters who may test positive for Covid-19 on the eve of polling day. The government suggested that PPE kits can be provided to such voters so that they can cast their vote at the polling station. The meeting urged the Health Department to bring out detailed guidelines in this regard. Postal voting has already been provided for Covid positive patients and those under quarantine, provided they apply early for such a facility.