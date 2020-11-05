LDF leaders call on Soosa Pakiam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to appease the Latin Catholic community in the economic reservation issue, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran called on Arch Bishop of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Catholic diocese, Soosa Pakiam at Vellayambalam Bishop House on Wednesday. The LDF leaders conveyed the state government’s assurance to the Arch Bishop that he need not worry about the economic reservation.

Soosa Pakiam later called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office where he also warded off the anxieties earlier shared by the Kerala Latin Catholic Association at a meeting of various community organisations held in Kochi last week. IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, MP, who inaugurated the meeting had urged all political fronts that they should come forward with their views clearly on the 10% reservation for economically backward groups within the general category.

