LSG elections: Poll panel issues notification on reservation posts

Of the 86 municipal councils where election is to be held, 44 will be headed by women

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission has issued notification reserving mayor, chairperson and president posts in corporations, municipalities and grama panchayats respectively for SC and ST categories and women. 

As per the new arrangement, the mayor post in corporations of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode will be reserved for women. Mayor posts in Kochi, Thrissur and Kannur corporations, which are currently being held by women, will fall in the general category.

Of the 86 municipal councils where election is to be held, 44 will be headed by women, including three from the SC category. While three municipal chairpersons will be from the SC category, one will be from the ST category.

Of the 14 district panchayat president posts, seven have been reserved for women while one has been reserved for the SC category. While the district panchayats of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod will have women presidents, Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat president post has been reserved for the SC category. 

A total of 86 of the 152 block panchayat president posts have been earmarked as reserved, with 67 being set apart for women, seven for SC category, eight for SC women, one for ST category and two for ST women. 

Corps where women will be at helm

Thiruvananthapuram
Kollam 
Kozhikode

