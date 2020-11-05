No entry for CBI in Kerala out of fear: K Surendran

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: BJP state president K Surendran has alleged that state government’s ‘no entry’ board to CBI was born out of fear as the investigators in gold smuggling and Life Mission scam are knocking at the doors of the chief minister and his family.

“The chief minister is trying to block CBI to save none other than himself. The suspicion that CM has shared the benefit of corruption in gold smuggling with Swapna Suresh and M Sivasankar is ripe now,” he alleged.

Surendran said that banning CBI will not affect the probe and the agency would continue probe and bring out the truth.