STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No takers for Kerala’s surrender policy for Maoists

‘The policy was part of a national-level scheme adopted by Union govt to bring the Maoists to the main stream of society’

Published: 05th November 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Kannammal, mother of Maoist Vel Murugan who was shot down by the police, breaks down in tears at the mortuary of Kozhikode Medical College. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

Kannammal, mother of Maoist Vel Murugan who was shot down by the police, breaks down in tears at the mortuary of Kozhikode Medical College. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Maoist cadre in Kerala are in no mood to take up the surrender-cum-rehabilitation package announced by state government.Though the “Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation policy” for Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) was announced in May 2018, not a single activist has come forward to accept it.

Since the policy was announced, three encounters have taken place in the state resulting in the killing of six Maoist cadres, including a Malayali activist C P Jaleel.

“A majority of active Maoist cadres who operate in the state are from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. We do not think they will make use the surrender policy announced by Kerala,” a senior intelligence officer said, adding that the government’s decision to rush with “surrender or assault” plan has complicated things further.

Police had asked Maoists to surrender before a deadline or face the assault operation. Shanto Lal, state convener of Porattam, an activist group, said the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy rolled out by the state was part of a national-level scheme adopted by Union government to bring the Maoists to the main stream of the society.

“The Maoist leadership has already made it clear that the cadres are free to opt for the scheme. But the leaders have also raised questions whether such packages offer what the cadres really stand for,” he said.

In fact a few months after the state announced the surrender package, Nadukani Dalam of CPI (Maoists) had come with a bulletin rejecting the package.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist Kerala
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp