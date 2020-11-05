Rules of business amendment: Last decision after LSG polls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A final decision on controversial amendments to state government’s Rules of Business is to be further delayed as the cabinet sub-committee which was entrusted to finalise the proposals made by a bureaucratic panel, will submit its report, only after the local body polls scheduled in December.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that most of the controversial suggestions —giving more powers to secretaries thereby clipping the ministers’ authority — have been rejected.The proposed amendments had kicked up a row, after some ministers opposed controversial suggestions including proposals to give more powers to the chief minister and government secretaries. A five-member sub-committee under state Law Minister A K Balan has been looking into the proposals made by the bureaucratic panel. “The panel had earlier met twice. The sub-committee will meet again after the LSG elections and finalise its report to be submitted before the cabinet. Contrary to reports, no time frame has been fixed for submitting the report,” said one of the panel members.