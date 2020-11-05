STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Health dept to augment Covid preventive steps

Elaborate arrangements have been planned for disease detection and to check its spread

Published: 05th November 2020 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the Mandala-Makaravilakku season set to commence at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala  against the backdrop of Covid pandemic, the district administration and health department are planning elaborate arrangements for detecting Covid positive cases and checking the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection.In line with this, more testing centres will be opened at Erumeli and other major places where Sabarimala pilgrims camp en route to the hill shrine with the aim of augmenting the testing facilities. 

“We are planning to set up Covid testing kiosks at various places, especially at major midway points like Erumeli, Thirunakkara, Ettumanoor, Uzhavoor, Pala and Erattupetta. These kiosks will be connected with the nearest CFLTC(Covid First-Line Treatment Centre) or CSLTC(Covid Second-Line Treatment Centre) to shift persons who test Covid positive,” said Vyas Sukumaran, district project manager, National Health Mission. Moreover, the district health officials will deploy male healthcare workers, including male nurses, in hospitals and CFLTCs for taking care of  Sabarimala pilgrims. The department has already submitted a request to the district administration in this regard.

“We will deploy additional health staff during the Sabarimala season to ensure that non-Covid services are not affected during the season. Apart from scaling up testing, additional beds will be earmarked in hospitals and Covid treatment centres for admitting  Covid  patients. Since we have sufficient number of healthcare workers, including doctors in our Covid brigade, we can ensure maximum medical care to pilgrims,” said M Anjana, District Collector.

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty  over regulating pilgrims and implementing the Covid  protocol at the major halting centres. Though the government has issued Covid guidelines for pilgrims at the Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal, there is none for Erumeli Thirunakkara, Ettumanoor, Vaikom and Pala, besides transit centres like the Kottayam railway station. 

As per the district administration’s assessment, around 40 per cent of the total pilgrims visiting the hill shrine during the season will have darshan at the Erumeli temple.  The authorities have decided to make arrangements after factoring in this.  

“We still don’t have enough clarity on the number of pilgrims who are like to undertake the pilgrimage this year. I have convened a meeting on Thursday for discussing the preparations to be made at Erumeli and other centres,” the collector added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala COVID 19
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp