Sabarimala: Health dept to augment Covid preventive steps

KOTTAYAM: With the Mandala-Makaravilakku season set to commence at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala against the backdrop of Covid pandemic, the district administration and health department are planning elaborate arrangements for detecting Covid positive cases and checking the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection.In line with this, more testing centres will be opened at Erumeli and other major places where Sabarimala pilgrims camp en route to the hill shrine with the aim of augmenting the testing facilities.

“We are planning to set up Covid testing kiosks at various places, especially at major midway points like Erumeli, Thirunakkara, Ettumanoor, Uzhavoor, Pala and Erattupetta. These kiosks will be connected with the nearest CFLTC(Covid First-Line Treatment Centre) or CSLTC(Covid Second-Line Treatment Centre) to shift persons who test Covid positive,” said Vyas Sukumaran, district project manager, National Health Mission. Moreover, the district health officials will deploy male healthcare workers, including male nurses, in hospitals and CFLTCs for taking care of Sabarimala pilgrims. The department has already submitted a request to the district administration in this regard.

“We will deploy additional health staff during the Sabarimala season to ensure that non-Covid services are not affected during the season. Apart from scaling up testing, additional beds will be earmarked in hospitals and Covid treatment centres for admitting Covid patients. Since we have sufficient number of healthcare workers, including doctors in our Covid brigade, we can ensure maximum medical care to pilgrims,” said M Anjana, District Collector.

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty over regulating pilgrims and implementing the Covid protocol at the major halting centres. Though the government has issued Covid guidelines for pilgrims at the Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal, there is none for Erumeli Thirunakkara, Ettumanoor, Vaikom and Pala, besides transit centres like the Kottayam railway station.

As per the district administration’s assessment, around 40 per cent of the total pilgrims visiting the hill shrine during the season will have darshan at the Erumeli temple. The authorities have decided to make arrangements after factoring in this.

“We still don’t have enough clarity on the number of pilgrims who are like to undertake the pilgrimage this year. I have convened a meeting on Thursday for discussing the preparations to be made at Erumeli and other centres,” the collector added.