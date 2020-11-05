‘UAE diplomats received $2 lakh from Bineesh’s benamidar’

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed that Thiruvananthapuram-based businessman Abdul Latheef is a benamidar of Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, it has now come to light that Latheef paid $2 lakh as commission to UAE diplomats for securing projects related to the consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. Though Latheef is not an accused in the case related to the smuggling of gold via diplomatic channel, investigation is on against him, sources in the ED said.

Swapna Suresh, a prime accused in the gold smuggling case, had confessed to multiple agencies regarding commissions paid by Latheef. UAFX Solutions –a money exchange agency owned by Latheef – paid $2 lakh after being given the work to collect fees for various services, including visa stamping and visa attestation, at the consulate. As the fees for this service has to be paid in UAE Dirhams, applicants have to pay fees to UAFX. The agency also received a percentage of the profit every month. This money was shared between the consul-general, Egyptian national Khalid, who headed the finance department of the Consulate, and Swapna.

In another project, Fourth Force was chosen to conduct background verification as part of issuing police clearance certificates to employees travelling to the UAE. For this, a commission of $1.6 lakh was paid.

“Swapna has admitted that the consul-general paid her $50,000 for the deal with UAFX Solutions and $35,000 for the second deal. In both deals, Latheef was involved. Besides, she was given $50,000 for the Wadakkanchery Life Mission project. She deposited the amount as FD in Poovar Cooperative Bank, Axis and Federal banks,” a source told TNIE.

The commission amount from UAFX Solution was handed over to the consul-general by Swapna while the amount received from Forth Force was handed over to the consul-general’s friend. The amount given by Unitac MD was also handed over to the consul-general.

Meanwhile, the Kochi unit of ED, which is probing money laundering behind gold smuggling, is also checking the involvement of Latheef in the Wadakkanchery Life Mission project. It is suspected that Unitac Builders and Sane Ventures, the firms which were awarded the contract for the project funded by the UAE Red Crescent, came into the picture through Latheef.

The Bengaluru unit of ED has asked Latheef to appear for interrogation. In the report filed at a court seeking extension of Bineesh Kodiyeri’s custody at Bengaluru, ED termed Latheef as a benamidar of Bineesh. Bineesh also invested money in Latheef’s restaurant in Thiruvananthapuram.

Behind the scene

Suspected benami business ventures of Bineesh Kodiyeri

UAFX Solution, a money exchange agency, Thiruvananthapuram

Car Palace, Thiruvananthapuram

Capito Lights, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram

K K Rocks Quarry, Thiruvananthapuram

Old Coffee House, Thiruvananthapuram

Rianha Event Management, Kochi

Yoush Event Management and Production, Bengaluru

Hayaat Restaurant, Bengaluru