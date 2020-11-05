STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Velmurugan’s family disagrees with police version, to move HC

Murugan said his brother’s body was covered with cloth and that the police made them wait for half-an-hour when they sought to see the whole body. 

Published: 05th November 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kannammal, mother of Maoist Velmurugan who was shot down by the police, in tears in front of former Naxal Grow Vasu at Kozhikode Medical College. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

Kannammal, mother of Maoist Velmurugan who was shot down by the police, in tears in front of former Naxal Grow Vasu at Kozhikode Medical College. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Amid high drama, the family of Velmurugan, the Maoist who was killed by the police in an encounter at Banasura Hill on Tuesday, identified his body on Wednesday evening. Velmurugan’s brother -- advocate A Murugan (45) -- and mother Kannammal (62), accompanied by three other lawyers, reached the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode at 3.45pm from Puthukottai, Periyakulam, in Theni district of Tamil Nadu. Disagreeing with the police’s encounter story, they said they would move the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking justice. Murugan told reporters that the family found the police’s behaviour suspicious. “The death happened on Tuesday morning. But we were informed only on Wednesday. My mother and I identified the body,” he said. 

Murugan said his brother’s body was covered with cloth and that the police made them wait for half-an-hour when they sought to see the whole body. “Later, they showed us only some parts of the body while other parts were covered with clothes. It seems that they are hiding something. There are bullet marks on the chest, stomach and hands. We strongly suspect that it was a fake encounter. Otherwise, why should they open fire several times?” asked Murugan.After postmortem, the body was released and the family returned to Tamil Nadu by 9pm. 

Two police stations under Maoist radar
Police said Velmurugan, 32, was the deputy commandant of Banasura Dalam (wing) of the Western Ghat Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist). The new dalam was formed two years ago and Velmurugan was brought in from the Naadukani Dalam to streamline activities at Banasura. Members of the Thunderbolt said there was intelligence inputs that Maoists were looking to attack the Aralam police station in Kannur and a station in Kozhikode rural on the first anniversary of Manjakkandy incident where four Maoists were killed.

Ammunition seized from encounter site
Kalpetta: A day after the Thunderbolt gunned down Maoist Velmurugan at the Banasura hill forest in Wayanad, police said that a large cache of ammunition was seized from the spot as well as from the body of slain Maoist. A 303 or bolt action rifle was also recovered, they said. 

Chennithala demands judicial probe into killing of ‘Maoist’
Kasaragod: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded a judicial enquiry into the killing of a suspected Maoist at Banasura mountains in Wayanad on Tuesday. Since the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government took charge, eight persons were shot dead by police alleging they were Maoists, he said in Kasaragod on Wednesday. The Tuesday’s shootout is shrouded in suspicion, he said. On Tuesday, Thunderbolt commandos gunned down Velmurugan of Periyakulam who was a member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), said police. “The chief minister should explain the killings, he said. 

Crime Branch to investigate Banasura Hill ‘encounter’
Kalpetta: Wayanad district police chief G Poonguzhali has said that the Crime Branch would investigate the Maoist-Thunderbolt encounter at Banasura Hill in Padinjarathara in Wayanad district. The district police chief was speaking to the media at the Kalpetta police station on Wednesday evening. Other members in the Maoist group have not been identified yet. Poonguzhali said no one is in custody presently and blood samples have been taken from the place of encounter for investigation. “We don’t know if anyone was injured. The blood samples were collected to confirm this. Also, it is being investigated whether anyone suspiciously arrives at hospitals,” she said while clarifying that there was no shooting on Tuesday morning. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Velmurugan Maoist
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp