Assembly panel decides to seek ED explanation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acting on a plea by James Mathew, MLA, the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Kerala Assembly has decided to seek an explanation from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials investigating the alleged irregularities in the Life Mission housing project in Wadakkanchery.

The MLA sent the petition to the Speaker who forwarded it to the Privileges Committee. He said the intervention of the ED sleuths has stalled almost the entire Life Mission projects in the state.“The assurance given by the CM and other ministers to the assembly that the project would be completed in a time-bound manner and handed over to the beneficiaries cannot be met if things go like this. This would amount to a breach of the assurance given to the assembly,” the MLA said.