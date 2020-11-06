STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bineesh Kodiyeri case: CPM meet to decide on political defence

Party feels ED raid on Bineesh’s house was politically motivated, but decides against intervening in the matter

Published: 06th November 2020 04:48 AM

Bineesh Kodiyeri’s wife Renitta speaking to the media after the Enforcement Directorate raid on their residence ended on Thursday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With central agencies mounting pressure on the Left government, the two-day CPM leadership meet beginning on Friday will devise strategies to politically defend the allegations. 

CPM feels that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on Bineesh Kodiyeri’s house was politically motivated. However, the party decided not to intervene in the matter. CPM has also decided to be careful in its public response to the same. Despite repeated questions in this regard at his evening briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refused to make any political accusations. Instead, he said the family could take legal recourse. On Thursday morning, when dramatic incidents unfolded at Bineesh’s house, CPM’s available secretariat met at AKG Centre here. 

The meet attended by Pinarayi, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, politburo members S Ramchandran Pillai and M A Baby observed that the ED raid on Bineesh’s house amounts to a violation of human rights. However, the party will not intervene. 

The CPM is also planning to organise widespread campaigns to expose politically-motivated acts by central agencies. It feels that the ED notice to CM’s additional private secretary C M Raveendran is part of political vendetta. The CM reiterated his stand on central agencies closing in on state government projects. “Some people do not want the government’s welfare projects to succeed. Central agencies should not adopt such tactics,” he said.

Panel orders police to act on complaint by BIneesh’s in-law
T’Puram: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the T’Puram city police commissioner to record the statements of relevant persons in connection with the ED raid on Bineesh’s house. Police can register a case if they get evidence of law violation, said the commission’s order, issued on a petition filed by S R Pradeep, Bineesh’s father-in-law. Pradeep alleged that ED officers shouted at his younger grandchild and did not allow his daughter (Bineesh’s wife) to breastfeed the child. ED is bound to ensure children’s basic rights, but its probe does not come under the commission’s ambit, said the order which had directives for the district child protection officer and DMO.

Govt unaware of ED’s info on Bineesh, says Pinarayi
T’Puram: The state government does not know the truth behind the allegations against Bineesh Kodiyeri and is unwilling to make a prediction in this regard, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at his evening briefing. “The government, without knowing the truth, cannot make a prediction on the probe into the allegations against a person.  Without being in the know about the information gleaned by the agency, we can’t comment on the issue,” Pinarayi said, while replying to a  question on whether political motives prompted the ED move. According to Pinarayi,  the family of  Bineesh can seek legal recourse if the enforcement agency is guilty of overreach.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

