Govt has no stand that Maoists must be killed: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government does not maintain the view that Maoists need to be killed. As per preliminary reports, the encounter killing at Wayanad was not a deliberate action with an intent to kill, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday.

Responding to questions in this regard, Pinarayi said the Maoists had first fired at the police, triggering a volley of counter fire in self-defence. Following intelligence reports about Maoist presence in northern districts, the police had strengthened patrolling in the area.

During one such patrolling by Thunderbolts commandos at Meenmutty in Wayanad on Tuesday, they were attacked by a Maoist team who fled after a brief encounter. Later when the police went and inspected the place, an individual in uniform was found dead. He was later identified as 33-year old Velmurugan of Theni, the chief minister said.

“He had a 0.303 rifle in his possession. It was the Maoists who fired first. Since they had taken adequate precautions, the police team did not suffer any injury or casualty. There were more than five members in the Maoist team that attacked the police,” said Pinarayi.