‘Govt using state machinery to scuttle Central agencies’ probe’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police’s action of blocking a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who were returning after conducting a raid on the house of Bineesh Kodiyeri, should be seen as an attempt to challenge the rule of law, the BJP has alleged.

The state government’s attempts to use the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the police to obstruct the duty of central agencies is undemocratic and goes against federal principles, BJP state president K Surendran said. “It is ridiculous that the child rights commission, which turns a blind eye to atrocities against children including the Walayar incident, rushed to obstruct the raid in a case involving the CPM state secretary’s son,” he said in a statement. He said CM Pinarayi Vijayan was misusing government machinery to scuttle the probe by Central agencies.