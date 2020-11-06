STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC green light to hold local body elections

Published: 06th November 2020 04:34 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday upheld the State Election Commission’s (SEC) decision to conduct local body elections in December and complete the election process before December 31.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order while dismissing a petition filed by P C George, MLA, seeking to postpone the elections in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The MLA said the decision taken by the SEC in the present health scenario would be violation of the citizens’ right to life guaranteed under the Constitution.

However, the bench said just because there was rise in the number of Covid-19 cases between October 1 and 31, it could not be contended that the SEC had not considered the gravity and impact of Covid-19 cases. (It is) True that there is no indication by any authority, including the Centre or the those under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, as to when there would be an end to the pandemic, the court said. However, that alone could not be a ground, either to declare that the SEC’s decision to hold the elections, mandated as per the Constitutional provisions, as invalid or to issue any directive to it to postpone the polls, it said.

When the Constitution mandates the SEC to conduct elections...courts which are enjoined with a duty to abide by the Constitution and the laws, are bound to adhere to Constitution, the court said.







