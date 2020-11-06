Killing in the name of Maoist encounter uncivilised: CPI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing with its opposition to the Left government’s approach towards Maoists, the CPI leadership has lashed out at the recent killing of an alleged extremist by the Thunderbolts team in Wayanad. Gunning down a person in the name of a Maoist encounter cannot be accepted in a civilised society, said the CPI.

While the Kerala Police have the wherewithal to sense any threat, deploying Thunderbolts commandos for Maoist killings amounts to major injustice and human rights violations, the CPI said. The party urged the government to hold an immediate magisterial-level probe into the incident and take follow-up actions based on the report in a time-bound manner. A resolution passed by the CPI state council on Thursday said Thunderbolts engaging in encounters in forests is highly condemnable. The magisterial investigations being held after such encounters seem to lack seriousness in their approach, observed the CPI.

The LDF constituent reiterated that the party does not agree with the Maoist style of operations. However, it cannot agree with gunning them down. “The Naxalite movement in the 1970s and its activities failed to take root in the state not because of encounters or killings but their failure to get support from the society,” said the CPI.