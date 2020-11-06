STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Killing in the name of Maoist encounter uncivilised: CPI

The LDF constituent reiterated that the party does not agree with the Maoist style of operations. However, it cannot agree with gunning them down. 

Published: 06th November 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

maoists

(Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing with its opposition to the Left government’s approach towards Maoists, the CPI leadership has lashed out at the recent killing of an alleged extremist by the Thunderbolts team in Wayanad. Gunning down a person in the name of a Maoist encounter cannot be accepted in a civilised society, said the CPI.

While the Kerala Police have the wherewithal to sense any threat, deploying Thunderbolts commandos for Maoist killings amounts to major injustice and human rights violations, the CPI said. The party urged the government to hold an immediate magisterial-level probe into the incident and take follow-up actions based on the report in a time-bound manner. A resolution passed by the CPI state council on Thursday said Thunderbolts engaging in encounters in forests is highly condemnable. The magisterial investigations being held after such encounters seem to lack seriousness in their approach, observed the CPI.

The LDF constituent reiterated that the party does not agree with the Maoist style of operations. However, it cannot agree with gunning them down. “The Naxalite movement in the 1970s and its activities failed to take root in the state not because of encounters or killings but their failure to get support from the society,” said the CPI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist encounter CPI
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp