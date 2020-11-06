Kozhikode: Minor Nepali girl assaulted sexually

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A six-year-old Nepali girl was assaulted sexually at Valliyoth in Unnikulam panchayat, Kozhikode, on Wednesday night. The child has been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in a critical condition. The attacker is yet to be identified.

The girl is from a Nepali migrant workers’ family which came to Kerala four years ago. They were residing in a small shed in a quarry. The incident took place around 11pm. According to neighbours, the father of the girl used to booze till late in the night with friends. Police suspect involvement of people in close circle of the family in the crime.