Lowering one’s guard will invite trouble: CM on Covid spread

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has been witnessing positive signs in Covid-19 transmission of late, but health officials warn that this shouldn’t lead to complacency or people will have to pay a heavy price. From the highest total active cases in the state of 97,417 as on October 24, the cases declined in the days that followed.

While the active cases have now dropped to 84,087, recoveries exceeded new cases in the daily tally for the fourth time in the month. The state on Thursday recorded 7,699 recoveries and 6,820 fresh cases.

Briefing the media here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “There are positive signs. The active cases are steadily falling. But this shouldn’t be considered as the licence to down one’s guard against the virus. It has already been witnessed that at places where the virus spread seemed to have flattened, it reappeared with a renewed vigour. This shouldn’t be allowed to happen.” The CM said the active cases are falling by one to 10 per cent. According to him, a comparison of each day’s statistics with that of the corresponding day of the previous week shows this. “On Wednesday, there were 84,995 active cases. On the corresponding day last week, it was 93,264. That means around a 10 per cent drop.”

Meanwhile, health officials again came out with a warning that taking Covid-19 lightly might prove fatal as it will leave behind many complications that might linger even after one recovers from it. “For some persons, post-Covid complications might be life threatening. The most to be feared are pulmonary embolism (a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in lungs), heart attack and multi-organ failure. There have been cases of excessive inflammation from an overactive immune response that spurs clot formation in severely ill patients which, in turn, pushes one to death. Hence, preventing situations in which one gets infected is the key,” said a rheumatologist at a government medical college.

At the same time, the clinics for diagnosing post-Covid syndrome have begun functioning at primary, community and family health centres. Such clinics will screen the recovered patients from noon to 2pm on all Thursdays. The referral centres will be taluk/district/general hospitals and medical college hospitals.

11.1% test positivity

Of the 6,820 new patients, 5,935 contracted the infection through local transmission and sources of infection of 730 of them remain unknown. The infected include 95 returnees and 60 health workers. Thrissur reported the most number of cases on Thursday at 900, followed by Kozhikode (828) and Thiruvananthapuram (756). Twenty-six deaths were confirmed to be because of Covid, thus taking the state’s toll to 1,613. As many as 61,388 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the daily test positivity rate was 11.10 per cent.