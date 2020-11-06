Rape accused kills self in Idukki jail

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Manu Manoj of Nariyampara near Kattappana, who was accused of raping a Dalit minor girl in Kattappana hear, hanged himself to death at the district jail in Muttom, police said on Thursday. The 24-year-old used a towel to hang himself inside the jail room on Thursday evening, said jail superintendent Sivadasan.

According to Sivadasan, Manu died by suicide around 3.45pm inside the room on the first floor where the inmates dry their clothes. “Manu had gone to the room to collect his clothes. But as he did not return even after the given time, a jail official went in search for him and found him hanging inside the room,” he said.

He was immediately rushed to the district hospital in Thodupuzha where the doctors declared him brought dead.