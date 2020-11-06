STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sathyan Anthikad joins striking farmers to convey a ‘Sandesham’

As a mark of protest against the official apathy towards their needs, a section of paddy farmers in the village have decided to leave around 200 acres of their cultivable paddy fields fallow. 

Published: 06th November 2020 04:47 AM

Sathyan Anthikad in the paddy field

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Years after scores of toddy tappers stood up and fought against their exploitation in Anthikad, a quaint idyllic village in Thrissur that once played an important role in shaping the sociopolitical perspective of Kerala, a clarion call for agitation has been sounded again. As a mark of protest against the official apathy towards their needs, a section of paddy farmers in the village have decided to leave around 200 acres of their cultivable paddy fields fallow. 

Among the 195-odd striking farmers is a familiar face that Malayalis may find hard to forget -- Sathyan Anthikad, who has made several popular village-based Malayalam films including the iconic political satire Sandesham. 

The filmmaker said: “The farmers of Kanjamkolu in Anthikad are striking for their right to sow two cycles of paddy crops in a season. I am also leaving my 2.5 acres of land fallow, as the authorities are not ready to protect the interests of paddy farmers.” According to him, the Kole Padavu Committee which controls the area has more interest in business than farmers’ welfare. For them, duck rearing and aquaculture are more profitable, he added.

“After all, Anthikad was once witness to the famous ‘Kola Muri Samaram’, in which tappers cut off the toddy-producing flower-buds of coconut trees during night, in protest against the toddy contractors and their agents,” he said. 

Rajesh C V, organiser of paddy farmers, said Kole Padavu was managed by Anthikad Kole Karshaka Committee, which controls large swaths of land. “They are unable to address the issues of farmers here. Moreover, their committee has no legal sanctity as it was disbanded by the Punja Special Officer following irregularities in the conduct of elections,” he said.Last year, the farmers suffered a huge loss due to the lethargic attitude of the committee, Rajesh said. 

“It is necessary that a committee appointed by the agriculture department under the Irrigation Act oversee the farming activities here until a legitimate committee takes charge. Otherwise, a new committee exclusively for farmers in the region should be allowed,” he said.Nikitha O M, Agriculture Officer, Manalur, also asserted that the committee’s unscientific methods had led to considerable losses for the farmers. 

“Though they were told to replant paddy saplings, they sowed seeds in the region instead. This resulted in the emergence of weeds in large numbers, which destroyed the crops,” she said. If the farmers are going ahead with the decision to leave the cultivable land fallow, the agriculture department would take over the land and make arrangements for farming with the help of other bodies, the officer said.

