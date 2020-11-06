Verbal spat: CPI state council takes disciplinary action against 2 leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPI leader P S Supal has been placed under suspension for three months from the party. It also decided to publicly censure another senior leader, R Rajendran. The CPI state council meet on Thursday took disciplinary action against the two leaders from Kollam — both state council members — for a public verbal spat during a party district executive meet some months ago. “Both leaders were engaged in a verbal duel that was not fit for public consumption. Supal is currently the party district assistant secretary and hence faced the stricter action,” said sources.

The incident happened in the presence of three state executive leaders including K R Chandramohan, Mullakkara Ratnakaran and Chinchurani. They reported the incident to the state leadership. Following this, notices were served on both of them. Since the responses given were not satisfactory, disciplinary action was taken. The party decision to suspend one leader and censure another faced criticism in the state council. Some leaders pointed out that it amounts to double standards. Minister V S Sunil Kumar pointed out that taking disciplinary action at a time when elections are around will not be advisable, said sources.

Some leaders were of the view that the disciplinary action should be cancelled immediately. There are reports that a number of district secretaries aired the same opinion. The state council reportedly witnessed criticism against state secretary Kanam Rajendran. Some leaders reportedly accused Kanam of surrendering the party to AKG Centre.

No seat for those who contested three times

The CPI has decided that those who had contested three times should not be allowed to contest again in the local body elections this time. Party office-bearers from local committee secretary and above should demit office if they want to contest. This won’t, however, be applicable to local committee members but party district committees can provide exemptions, if needed, the CPI state council decided.