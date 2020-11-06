STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Verbal spat: CPI state council takes disciplinary action against 2 leaders

The incident happened in the presence of three state executive leaders including K R Chandramohan, Mullakkara Ratnakaran and Chinchurani.

Published: 06th November 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPI leader P S Supal has been placed under suspension for three months from the party. It also decided to publicly censure another senior leader, R Rajendran.  The CPI state council meet on Thursday took disciplinary action against the two leaders from Kollam — both state council members — for a public verbal spat during a party district executive meet some months ago. “Both leaders were engaged in a verbal duel that was not fit for public consumption. Supal is currently the party district assistant secretary and hence faced the stricter action,” said sources. 

The incident happened in the presence of three state executive leaders including K R Chandramohan, Mullakkara Ratnakaran and Chinchurani. They reported the incident to the state leadership. Following this, notices were served on both of them. Since the responses given were not satisfactory, disciplinary action was taken. The party decision to suspend one leader and censure another faced criticism in the state council. Some leaders pointed out that it amounts to double standards. Minister V S Sunil Kumar pointed out that taking disciplinary action at a time when elections are around will not be advisable, said sources. 

Some leaders were of the view that the disciplinary action should be cancelled immediately. There are reports that a number of district secretaries aired the same opinion. The state council reportedly witnessed criticism against state secretary Kanam Rajendran. Some leaders reportedly accused Kanam of surrendering the party to AKG Centre.

No seat for those who contested three times
The CPI has decided that those who had contested three times should not be allowed to contest again in the local body elections this time. Party office-bearers from local committee secretary and above should demit office if they want to contest. This won’t, however, be applicable to local committee members but party district committees can provide exemptions, if needed, the CPI state council decided.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp