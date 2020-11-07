Accused held in rape of minor Nepali girl

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The investigation team probing the brutal rape of the six-year-old Nepali girl at Unnikulam in Balussery on Wednesday, arrested the accused, Nelliparambil Ratheesh, 32, on Friday night. Ratheesh allegedly abused the girl when she was alone in the house, said the police. Her father and mother are workers of a granite quarry situated nearby.

The five-member family are living in a shack which has no proper doors and windows. On the day, her parents had quarrelled with each other and left the house late in the night, leaving behind the girl and two younger brothers. When her father reached the house later, the girl was found severely injured in her private parts and bleeding. She was first rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to the Government MCH, Kozhikode.