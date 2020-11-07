STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Agency probes to discredit party and CM Pinarayi, feel CPM leaders

Sensing a major political conspiracy, the Left would launch a major counter campaign to expose the central agencies.

Published: 07th November 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ongoing actions by the central agencies in connection with the gold smuggling and LIFE Mission scam cases are part of a deliberate move to “discredit the party and the Left government” in the state, the CPM has observed. 

The CPM secretariat meeting observed that the Enforcement Directorate summoning the chief minister’s additional private secretary for interrogation is aimed at mounting undue pressure on Pinarayi Vijayan, in an obvious move to target the CM and the entire government. 

Sensing a major political conspiracy, the Left would launch a major counter campaign to expose the central agencies. A state-wide political campaign would be launched on November 16. The LDF meet on Tuesday will finalise the mode of campaign and other measures.  “We are not against the ED interrogating anyone. But it’s being done as part of a conspiracy to discredit the government and the party. Through selective leakage of information and details of depositions, the interrogation is being used as a vested political tool. This will be opposed by the CPM. Summoning someone for interrogation doesn’t mean that the person is guilty,” pointed out a secretariat member.

The secretariat meet discussed possible options before the party and the Left in the current scenario. With two elections coming up, the party has to defend the political campaign against it in a vigorous manner. 
The enforcement agencies, which began with a  probe into the gold smuggling case, has been gradually moving to government projects. It’s a politically motivated move with an aim to hinder the government’s functioning, and should be exposed in public.

Even while making it clear that the party won’t intervene in the Bineesh Kodiyeri issue, the CPM feels that his arrest and day-long raid and interrogations are part of a move to target the party. “A political campaign is being deliberately run to portray that the party secretary’s son is involved. And that’s exactly why the party itself is not intervening in the matter at all,” a source pointed out.

The enthusiasm shown by the central agencies in targeting CPM leaders’ kin or officials at the CMO seem to be missing when it comes to Muslim League leaders. The party observed that the intensity of the probe into the smuggling case seems to have been eased in a subtle manner, as Muslim League leaders are involved.

“When the League state secretary or other leaders or their children were interrogated, there was no media campaign. At the same time, when the CPM secretary’s son was arrested, there’s selective leakage of information for purely political gains. This is part of a move to ensure that anything related to CPM is blown up negatively. The party will expose such nefarious designs,” said the leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Pinarayi Vijayan gold smuggling LIFE Mission scam
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp