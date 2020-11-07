Agency probes to discredit party and CM Pinarayi, feel CPM leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ongoing actions by the central agencies in connection with the gold smuggling and LIFE Mission scam cases are part of a deliberate move to “discredit the party and the Left government” in the state, the CPM has observed.

The CPM secretariat meeting observed that the Enforcement Directorate summoning the chief minister’s additional private secretary for interrogation is aimed at mounting undue pressure on Pinarayi Vijayan, in an obvious move to target the CM and the entire government.

Sensing a major political conspiracy, the Left would launch a major counter campaign to expose the central agencies. A state-wide political campaign would be launched on November 16. The LDF meet on Tuesday will finalise the mode of campaign and other measures. “We are not against the ED interrogating anyone. But it’s being done as part of a conspiracy to discredit the government and the party. Through selective leakage of information and details of depositions, the interrogation is being used as a vested political tool. This will be opposed by the CPM. Summoning someone for interrogation doesn’t mean that the person is guilty,” pointed out a secretariat member.

The secretariat meet discussed possible options before the party and the Left in the current scenario. With two elections coming up, the party has to defend the political campaign against it in a vigorous manner.

The enforcement agencies, which began with a probe into the gold smuggling case, has been gradually moving to government projects. It’s a politically motivated move with an aim to hinder the government’s functioning, and should be exposed in public.

Even while making it clear that the party won’t intervene in the Bineesh Kodiyeri issue, the CPM feels that his arrest and day-long raid and interrogations are part of a move to target the party. “A political campaign is being deliberately run to portray that the party secretary’s son is involved. And that’s exactly why the party itself is not intervening in the matter at all,” a source pointed out.

The enthusiasm shown by the central agencies in targeting CPM leaders’ kin or officials at the CMO seem to be missing when it comes to Muslim League leaders. The party observed that the intensity of the probe into the smuggling case seems to have been eased in a subtle manner, as Muslim League leaders are involved.

“When the League state secretary or other leaders or their children were interrogated, there was no media campaign. At the same time, when the CPM secretary’s son was arrested, there’s selective leakage of information for purely political gains. This is part of a move to ensure that anything related to CPM is blown up negatively. The party will expose such nefarious designs,” said the leader.