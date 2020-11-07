STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bineesh Kodiyeri case: Cops yet to take action on harassment allegation by child rights panel order

On Thursday, the police had sought an explanation from the ED on the matter.

Published: 07th November 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bineesh Kodiyeri’s wife Renitta speaking to the media after the Enforcement Directorate raid on their residence ended on Thursday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poojapura police are yet to take action on the complaint lodged by Bineesh Kodiyeri’s wife, who alleged that officials with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had mentally harassed her and their three-year-old daughter during the raid at their house in Maruthankuzhy, which lasted for over 25 hours. Though the Child Rights Commission too had ordered a probe into the incident, the police have not registered a case so far.

“Neither the Commission nor any other government body has given us any instruction regarding this. We cannot register a case without an order,” said Poojapura CI M S Vincent. The police have, however, received a complaint from Bineesh’s family. “We are currently collecting details on the incident, based on which we will decide if an FIR should be registered,” the CI said.

On Thursday, the police had sought an explanation from the ED on the matter. The family had alleged that the officials, in addition to mentally torturing them in the name of raids, also attempted to hector them into signing a witness form and seizure report, which they refused.

ED Team continues in state capital
While the ED teams who conducted extensive raids over the past two days in connection with Bineesh Kodiyeri’s alleged benami dealings have returned to Kochi, another team of officials will continue in the capital city as part of the probe, and possibly more raids. According to sources, the officials had seized some documents from the bank locker of Al Jasam Abdul Jaffar, who is suspected to be Bineesh’s benamidar, in Nedumangad.

