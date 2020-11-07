STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM gives nod, Kodiyeri to stay on as state secretary

Party secretariat says there is no reason for him to stay away from office, challenges central agencies to find evidence against its leaders

Published: 07th November 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary  to speculation that he may have to step down from his post as CPM state secretary in view of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against his son Bineesh Kodiyeri, the party secretariat has decided that there is no reason for Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to stay away from office. 

After assessing the political scenario, the CPM has reached the conclusion that the situation has to be handled by the family, and not the party. Speaking at the CPM party secretariat meet on Friday, Kodiyeri reiterated his earlier stance that Bineesh would have to face action if he was guilty. Neither he nor the party would intervene in the matter, he said. Backing the CPM state chief’s stance, party sources too pointed out that Kodiyeri could have interfered with the ED’s 25-hour-long raid at Bineesh’s house, but he chose not to.

“In fact, the day-long raid by ED amounted to human rights violation. Let the family take legal action,” said a source. Meanwhile, the CPM has challenged the central agencies to find evidence against its party leaders. “If he steps down now, it would seem as if we are owning up to some wrongdoing. If they have any proof that the CPM state chief intervened in the matter or tried to help his son using either the party or the government machinery, let them publicise it first,” said a source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bineesh Kodiyeri Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Enforcement Directorate CPM
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp