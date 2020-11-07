CPM gives nod, Kodiyeri to stay on as state secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to speculation that he may have to step down from his post as CPM state secretary in view of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against his son Bineesh Kodiyeri, the party secretariat has decided that there is no reason for Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to stay away from office.

After assessing the political scenario, the CPM has reached the conclusion that the situation has to be handled by the family, and not the party. Speaking at the CPM party secretariat meet on Friday, Kodiyeri reiterated his earlier stance that Bineesh would have to face action if he was guilty. Neither he nor the party would intervene in the matter, he said. Backing the CPM state chief’s stance, party sources too pointed out that Kodiyeri could have interfered with the ED’s 25-hour-long raid at Bineesh’s house, but he chose not to.

“In fact, the day-long raid by ED amounted to human rights violation. Let the family take legal action,” said a source. Meanwhile, the CPM has challenged the central agencies to find evidence against its party leaders. “If he steps down now, it would seem as if we are owning up to some wrongdoing. If they have any proof that the CPM state chief intervened in the matter or tried to help his son using either the party or the government machinery, let them publicise it first,” said a source.