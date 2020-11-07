Man who tried to attack AP Abdullakutty arrested

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Malappuram police have arrested a man who tried to attack BJP national vice-president AP Abdullakutty and pelted stones at his car. The arrested is Afsal alias Tharamuda Afsal, 36, Manappattiparambil house, Veliyankode. The incident occurred at a hotel in Malappuram from where he had food on his way to Kannur on October 9. The altercation between Abdullakutty and Afsal had led to the attack, said Suresh Babu K A, Deputy Superintendent of Police. He will be presented before the court, he added.