Order extending Sree Chitra director’s tenure set aside

KOCHI: The Central Administrative Tribunal, Ernakulam bench, has set aside the order of the president of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) extending the tenure of Asha Kishore as director of the institute for five years from July 15.

A bench comprising Judicial Member P Madhavan and Administrative Member K V Eapen issued the order while allowing the petition filed by Dr Sajith Sukumaran, Additional Professor at the institute, challenging the SCTIMST president’s decision.The petitioner said Asha Kishore’s tenure had ended on July 12.

“In fact, the director’s (Asha’s) tenure was for five years and was extended by another five without getting the Centre’s approval. The SCTIMST president did not take any step to notify the vacancy and constitute a search committee under Rule 7 (ii) of the SCTIMST Rules,” said the petitioner.