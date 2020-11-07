Suspected gold smuggler gives customs officials the slip

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A 31-year-old Malappuram native, suspected to have arrived at Kozhikode airport with illegal gold, gave customs officers the slip while being taken for physical examination on Thursday night. Moosan had arrived at the airport from Dubai. Customs officers were taking him for physical examination suspecting he had hidden the gold inside his body. After he fled, the customs officials filed a complaint at Kondotty police station following which a team led by SI Vinod Valiyattoor launched a probe.

“The customs officials brought him to a hospital last night. However, he ran away when he got out of the customs vehicles. He then got into a mini lorry,” Valiyattoor said. Though the police took the lorry driver into custody on Friday, the driver said Moosan got down at Kottukkara in Kondotty.