Tourists willing to come, ban orders play spoilsport

Published: 07th November 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

The homestays in Idukki, Wagamon and Wayanad received some business, mainly on weekends

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state government has relaxed the lockdown restrictions and opened the tourism sector for domestic holidaymakers  in the country, the prohibitory orders clamped in some of the districts are keeping tourists away from their favourite destinations. The tourism bodies say the revival of the sector would be possible only after the local body elections, which will be held in December. 

Abraham George, member, National Tourism Advisory Council, told TNIE that the hospitality sector has started receiving enquiries from tourists from North India. “Though we are trying our level best to convince them about the safety and precautionary steps taken by the state government, the prohibitory orders enforced in various districts dissuade them from undertaking or booking a group or family trip to Kerala.

We hope by December end, the sector will see a change. However, the sector expects only 30-40% of the annual tourist footfall of 1.5 crore in the state this time, he said.

A senior tourism department officer said, “The hill stations and houseboat sector are seeing some domestic tourists, mostly Keralites, on weekends after the sector was reopened. But the hospitality sector will have a revival only with the arrival of tourists from other states for which we have to wait some more time. Prohibitory orders enforced in districts is a policy decision and it will be in force for a few more weeks given the current situation.”

M P Sivadattan, director, Kerala Homestays and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS), said only hill stations have started seeing some improvement in terms of footfall, while beaches are yet to record any major footfall.

The tourists who had gathered in Fort Kochi were dispersed by the police citing local restrictions and prohibitory orders. The homestays in Idukki, Wagamon and Wayanad received some business, mainly on weekends, but the income generated from this is not adequate to run show, he said.

