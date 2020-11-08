Bineesh an individual, neither a public servant nor linked to govt: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has not intervened in the current investigation against Bineesh Kodiyeri, nor will it intervene in the future, said CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan here on Saturday. Responding to a series of questions during a media briefing after the party’s state committee meeting, Kodiyeri reiterated that the interests of the party reign supreme over an individual’s interest.

“Bineesh is just an individual, and these allegations are against this particular individual. He is neither a public servant nor linked to the actual governance. Any agency is welcome to investigate, and if he is found guilty, they can take action. Let the investigation take its course. The party will not intervene, and that is the CPM’s declared stance,” said Kodiyeri. Bineesh’s family also has the right to legal recourse if they find any irregularity, he said. Faced with a barrage of queries on Bineesh, Kodiyeri curtly replied that he was speaking to the media as the CPM secretary and not as Bineesh’s father.

“I wouldn’t have got this opportunity to address the media otherwise,” he said. Kodiyeri said probe agencies have the freedom to investigate the allegations against any individual. “Let them submit their findings before the court. Only then will the truth be revealed. These are only allegations. The party has not intervened in the matter and does not intend to either.

The family can always question any irregularities,” he said. Responding to the opposition’s demand for his resignation, Kodiyeri said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran must at least give the CPM the right to decide who should be the party secretary. “Isn’t this for us to decide? Or is it that for the KPCC to decide? If we decide the KPCC chief, will that be correct?” he said.

