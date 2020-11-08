Covid patient ends life in Kollam hospital

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 70-year-old Covid-19 patient reportedly ended life by suicide at a private hospital in Kollam. The deceased is Natarajan of Kaveri House, Thirumullavaram. He tested positive for Covid-19 on October 19 and was on selfisolation at his home.

On October 31, he was hospitalised following uneasiness. He is reported to have jumped off the fourth floor of the hospital on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the district reported 574 new Covid cases and 562 recoveries on Saturday. Two deaths due to Covid-19 were confirmed in the district.