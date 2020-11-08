ED move to hinder development projects: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate probing various government projects is part of a deliberate move to hinder development projects in the state, observed the CPM. The party will launch elaborate campaigns to highlight the Left government’s achievements in addition to the fact that politically- motivated investigations are being deliberately carried out into state’s development initiatives.

Party state committee which met on Saturday ahead of the elections came to the conclusion that the slew of investigations by Central agencies are a political move by the BJP and aimed at creating a developmental standstill in the state. The UDF is similarly attempting to mobilise Muslim organisations, including Welfare Party and SDPI, in an attempt to create religious polarisation.

This would prove to be a dangerous political game to indulge in, the party observed. Briefing the media on decisions taken, party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan exuded confidence that compared to 2015, the Left would win more seats and poll more percentage of votes this time around. The Left campaign would be primarily focussed on the state government completing various initiatives announced in the LDF manifesto.

The party also plans to hold a mass campaign to expose the politically- motivated probes by various agencies. A comparative study between the BJP’s Central rule, the previous UDF rule and the current LDF rule in the state would be laid out before the voters for them to decide, he said. Kodiyeri said the probe by Central agencies is aimed at intimidating government officials so as to create a developmental limbo in the state. “It’s for the CAG to probe into such projects. This is a political move by the BJP to bring developmental projects to a standstill.

Central agencies are being politically used as per BJP’s interests,” he alleged. The CPM state chief alleged that the Congress in Kerala has been taking a pro-BJP stance. Contrary to the national political scenario where Opposition parties including the Congress and the Left have come together to fight the BJP, here the Congress supports the BJP to fuel anti-Left activities.

Kodiyeri also had a word of warning for the Congress which was planning to join hands with the Welfare Party and the SDPI, as part of UDF expansion. “This would be a dangerous political move. Such a move aimed at religious polarisation would only serve to facilitate the BJP in its divisive agenda,” he said.

‘Bid to thwart welfare schemes’

Central agencies summoning Minister K T Jaleel and chief minister’s additional private secretary C M Raveendran was part of a deliberate move against the government, alleged Kodiyeri. The attempt is solely to weaken the government’s welfare initiatives, he said.