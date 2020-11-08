STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gallant doctor’s legal battle against custodial torture tastes success

Dr Prathibha’s fight for justice helped formulate proper guidelines on medico-legal examination of arrested persons, reports Sovi Vidyadharan

Published: 08th November 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Prathibha K

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: When Dr Prathibha K walked into the casualty wing of the Kannur District Hospital on a sultry evening in April 2018, she had no inkling of the ordeal in store. She found 25 people lined up by the police for medical examination. The police officer also wanted her, the lone doctor on night duty, to issue Health Screening Test certificates for all 25 of them in advance.

The policemen were irked when she noted in her medical report that one of the arrested persons had bruises on his chest and private parts -- a sign of suspected custodial torture. She also insisted that the health screening certificates would be issued only after the accused is first produced before the magistrate and remanded, as is the procedure prescribed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“Despite facing a lot of harassment from the police, I told them that I won’t issue a fake certificate that could endanger the life of an accused, in case he is suffering from some serious illness,” recounted Dr Prathibha, currently serving as an assistant surgeon at the Tanalur Family Health Centre in Malappuram. Having resolved to get the loopholes in the system plugged, she learnt that no proper guidelines existed on medico-legal examination of arrested persons.

She took the matter up with the then chief secretary. After the government ignored her petition, she approached the High Court which directed the government to issue clear guidelines, in May 2019. But the government continued to drag its feet. Undaunted, Dr Prathibha filed a contempt of court case against the authorities. This prompted the government to finally pull up its socks and issue a proper set of guidelines  on October 31, in line with her stand on that busy evening two years ago. “I realised that if I succeeded, it would be of immense help to people who could be subjected to police excesses or denied proper treatment after being remanded,” said the 35-year-old.

Government guidelines 
A request should be submitted to the medical officer as per the proforma prescribed by NHRC for a detailed medical examination. At least a basic report on the basis of NHRC guidelines should be submitted before putting a person in prison. Those suspected of having HIV or hepatitis should be referred to the Intergrated Testing and Counselling Centre

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial torture
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp