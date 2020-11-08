Gallant doctor’s legal battle against custodial torture tastes success

Sovi Vidyadharan By

MALAPPURAM: When Dr Prathibha K walked into the casualty wing of the Kannur District Hospital on a sultry evening in April 2018, she had no inkling of the ordeal in store. She found 25 people lined up by the police for medical examination. The police officer also wanted her, the lone doctor on night duty, to issue Health Screening Test certificates for all 25 of them in advance.

The policemen were irked when she noted in her medical report that one of the arrested persons had bruises on his chest and private parts -- a sign of suspected custodial torture. She also insisted that the health screening certificates would be issued only after the accused is first produced before the magistrate and remanded, as is the procedure prescribed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“Despite facing a lot of harassment from the police, I told them that I won’t issue a fake certificate that could endanger the life of an accused, in case he is suffering from some serious illness,” recounted Dr Prathibha, currently serving as an assistant surgeon at the Tanalur Family Health Centre in Malappuram. Having resolved to get the loopholes in the system plugged, she learnt that no proper guidelines existed on medico-legal examination of arrested persons.

She took the matter up with the then chief secretary. After the government ignored her petition, she approached the High Court which directed the government to issue clear guidelines, in May 2019. But the government continued to drag its feet. Undaunted, Dr Prathibha filed a contempt of court case against the authorities. This prompted the government to finally pull up its socks and issue a proper set of guidelines on October 31, in line with her stand on that busy evening two years ago. “I realised that if I succeeded, it would be of immense help to people who could be subjected to police excesses or denied proper treatment after being remanded,” said the 35-year-old.

Government guidelines

A request should be submitted to the medical officer as per the proforma prescribed by NHRC for a detailed medical examination. At least a basic report on the basis of NHRC guidelines should be submitted before putting a person in prison. Those suspected of having HIV or hepatitis should be referred to the Intergrated Testing and Counselling Centre