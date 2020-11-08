Kind words a balm in times of crisis

By Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: In times of crisis, kind words and sound counsel can go a long way in helping maintain positivity and mental equilibrium. While friends and family usually serve as emotional crutches to keep going forward, phases like the coronavirus pandemic are nothing short of ordeals for those geographically displaced.

Realising the importance of such support, Fr John Puthuva, parish priest of St George’s Church, Kalady, has set out on a mission -- to counsel and assist those mentally stressed out. Over the past five months, he has counselled around 500 persons offering emotional support and even talking some out of suicidal tendencies.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaison Thomas (name changed) recollects Fr Puthuva’s assistance with gratitude. Belonging to Thalayolaparambu, Jaison was stationed in Gurugram when Covid-19 broke out. He resigned from his job in a bid to return home, in March. But his plans were ruined when the nationwide was declared. “I cannot put into words the isolation I went through,” he said.

“All my friends and colleagues had returned home, and I was left alone in the building. With no job, no interaction with people, and no money, I was on the verge of depression.” That was when Fr Puthuva stepped in. “I have known Jaison from the time I used to serve as the parish priest at Thalayolaparambu. There are many like him who are still struggling to cope with the situation. I tracked down some of them staying away from their families.

There were instances of people showing suicidal tendencies. Many would call me seeking help. Kind words and support at the right time can make a world of difference,” said Fr Puthuva. Jaison tested positive for Covid-19, but was asymptomatic.

“The hope of returning home kept me going. Fr Puthuva connected me with some of the Malayali groups in Delhi and they helped me get food during those vexing days. He also helped me with money to get back home when special trains were arranged for the benefit of those stuck in different parts of the country,” he recalled.

After a nurse died by suicide in New Delhi after testing positive for the virus in May, never has a day gone by without Fr Puthuva talking to at least one Covid patient. On some days, he spoke to as many as eight persons.

“Making fellow beings feel they are cherished and loved, and making a change to their lives are aspects everyone tends to forget. I’m glad I’m able to help bring about some positive change in at least a few lives,” he said. Fr Puthuva’s efforts have also helped reunite a family after a woman abandoned her husband, who turned Covid positive, fearing for their six-year-old child’s health.