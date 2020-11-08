Man alleges cops’ involvement in son’s death

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Two days after Manu Manoj, 24, who was accused of raping a minor Dalit girl in Kattappana, killed himself at the district jail in Muttom, his father on Saturday alleged the involvement of police officers in his son’s death.

Speaking to reporters, Manoj alleged that Manu was killed and hanged by cops themselves at the jail. “Officers say he hanged himself using a towel in a jail room. How can someone hang oneself with a bath towel? Besides, there were wound marks on his neck, which cannot occur if he had used a towel,” he said.

Manoj said Manu and the girl, who set herself on fire and died at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on November 1, were in a relationship for the past two years and he had spoken with the girl’s family about their marriage.

“Both the families had decided to get them married after she turned 18,” he said.According to him, the girl’s parents later decided to file a complaint against Manu after they were influenced to do so by a policeman, who is their relative. He said Manu was killed by the cops with the help girl’s relative.

Manoj said he would approach the human rights commission, DGP, and the chief minister demanding a detailed investigation into his son’s death. Meanwhile, Muttom jail superintendent Sadasivan said Manu hanged himself around 3.45pm on Thursday in the room where inmates dry their clothes. “Manu went to the room to collect his clothes on Thursday evening.

However, he was found hanged using a towel inside the room when officers went searching for him,” he said. Manu was immediately rushed to the district hospital in Thodupuzha, where doctors declared him brought dead.