Stories from the heart

ERNAKULAM: Tales of fantasy and adventure. Creatively crafted stories involving animals, nature and the world around. Heartwarming stories of love, culture and tradition. All embedded with moral lessons. Harish R Namboothiripad, an upper primary teacher at the Ramamangalam High School in Kakkoor near Koothattukulam, has captivated young minds through his short stories during the lockdown days.

Many parents had complained that they found it difficult to inspire the habit of reading among kids. That prompted Harish to use social media as an effective tool to catch their attention. He started circulating audio versions of his stories through WhatsApp on March 31. And by November 1, he had completed 150 stories.

Harish Namboothiripad

Harish posted a story a day in WhatsApp groups for the first 70 days, after which he reduced the frequency to four stories a week. “Initially, I thought of posting 100 stories but decided to continue as the response was mindboggling. The stories are shared in around 200 WhatsApp groups and I receive calls from parents in the USA, the UK and Botswana. The stories have been shared in some school groups by some teachers and the feedback has been encouraging.

I always try to inculcate moral values in children through my stories,” said the 46-year-old. The lockdown has been tough on children who have lost the opportunity to play around with their friends. “Many people complained that children are reluctant to attend virtual classes. So they wanted stories that inspire and motivate children. And I always wanted to make stories appealing to the young generation. If my stories create a positive attitude among children, I am happy,” he said.

Harish had written a story to sensitise children on the need to maintain personal hygiene. Instead of talking plainly about the threat posed by coronavirus, he created a ghost called Macroni that attacks people who do not maintain personal hygiene. Many parents suggested that he create a super hero and publish a series of stories to inspire students to read.

As the vice-president of the Kakkoor Village Library, Harish has been working to inculcate a reading habit among children. The library asks questions based on the important news of the day and has installed a box for the students to drop the answers. “I have been writing stories and poems for children for the past 30 years and have published 39 books. “The Kerala State Institute for Children’s Literature published my book Manmarayunna Nattarivukal (Forgotten Indigenous Knowledge) in January this year,” he said.

Sharing is caring

(Abridged version of a short story by Harish)

Tanku, the bear, was a miser. He used to collect honey from big trees and store it in his cave. He would drive away his friends who approached him for honey. Years passed by and he grew old. One day he fell ill and went to meet the owl who was the healer of the forest. But the owl drove him away. But Panku, the monkey, felt pity for Tanku and treated him. Moved by his kindness, Tanku offered him honey. But Panku said, “I didn’t help you for any reward. Happiness grows when shared.” Tanku accepted his friend’s advice and they lived happily.