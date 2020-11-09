Business failure, not fraud; Kamaruddin’s arrest due to politics: IUML

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A day after Manjeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin was arrested in connection with allegedly duping depositors in his gold business, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership on Sunday came out in his support, saying that the arrest was politically motivated.

After a high-power committee meeting at the League House in Kozhikode to discuss the issue, party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said there is nothing related to financial fraud, but it is a case of business failure. “Hence, there is no reason for demanding the MLA’s resignation at this stage. However, the money should be returned to all investors,” Kunhalikutty said, making the party’s stand clear.

“The MLA’s arrest, which is a pre-planned move to counter the corruption allegations against the state government, does not have any legal backing. How can the police arrest a person whose business firm has collapsed? If this is the norm, several sitting LDF MLAs whose businesses have failed should also be arrested,” said Kunhalikutty. P K Kunhalikutty alleged that Kamaruddin’s arrest was “unprecedented”.

“A detailed investigation has not been conducted in the case yet. Further, the case is now under the consideration of the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the assembly. The police have bypassed the committee by arresting him,” he said.

He said the party did not know that Kamaruddin’s jewellery business was in crisis at the time of fielding him as a candidate in the Manjeswar byelection. “His political career was clean and appreciable and the party gave due consideration to this,” he said.