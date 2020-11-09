Digital edge: Parties hunt for agencies as campaigning embraces virtual mode due to COVID-19

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Right from holding poll campaigns to voting, the pandemic has paved way for a monumental shift in the electoral process.

According to parties, the virtual way has become the new normal as door-to-door campaigning, rallies, conventions and pamphlet distribution are not practical at present. All three fronts have begun hunting for agencies that can help them utilise the digital space effectively.

Meanwhile, foreseeing the trend, social media is abuzz with such agencies that offer election packages of varying rates. “We are offering three packages — Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. Some candidates in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam have approached us. We are in the process of preparing materials for them,” said Jasooly Baliq, proprietor of a Varkala-based agency that has launched digital campaigning packages.

“Our services include online cards, WhatsApp messages, voice calls, SMS, recorded messages etc,” he added.

A member of the Congress social media wing said, “Though we used social media to reach out to a section of voters during the Lok Sabha elections, it has now come to a point where the entire campaigning has to be shifted online. It is a challenge as we are sceptical of voters tolerating us online like they do during door-to-door campaigning.”

Separate strategies will have to be devised to reach out to voters with less to no physical contact, said the member. A BJP candidate expressed concern regarding the voter turnout, which is likely to witness a slump due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

“Boosting the confidence of voters is a must. They should be convinced that they will not contract the infection by taking part in the election process. The State Election Commission and the district administrations concerned should ensure the same,” he said. He said relying entirely on digital campaigns might backfire as there are many who still don’t have a smartphone or know how to use one properly.