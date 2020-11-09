E-portal for MSMEs in Kerala finds many takers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The web portal set up by the Industries Department to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises market their products is gaining popularity in the state.

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan in a statement said as many as 1,449 medium and small-scale units in 35 sectors, including 33 public sector units, have registered on the website which was launched on May 12 with the aim of enabling enterprises to tide over the impact of the lockdown.

With 322 registrations, Thrissur, topped the list of registrants followed by Ernakulam (147) and Kottayam (140).

A majority of the units, 330 of them, are from the food processing sector followed by timber, electrical and electronics, agriculture, plastic, handicraft and metal units. “The portal helps avoid dependency on middlemen,” the minister said.