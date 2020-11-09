STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

E-portal for MSMEs in Kerala finds many takers

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan in a statement said as many as 1,449 medium and small-scale units in 35 sectors, including 33 public sector units, have registered on the website.

Published: 09th November 2020 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The web portal set up by the Industries Department to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises market their products is gaining popularity in the state.

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan in a statement said as many as 1,449 medium and small-scale units in 35 sectors, including 33 public sector units, have registered on the website which was launched on May 12 with the aim of enabling enterprises to tide over the impact of the lockdown. 

With 322 registrations, Thrissur, topped the list of registrants followed by Ernakulam (147) and Kottayam (140). 

A majority of the units, 330 of them, are from the food processing sector followed by timber, electrical and electronics, agriculture, plastic, handicraft and metal units. “The portal helps avoid dependency on middlemen,” the minister said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala MSMEs
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp