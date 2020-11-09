Kerala undertakes study on reverse COVID-19 quarantine

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to analyse the impact of the reverse quarantine implemented in the state following the pandemic outbreak, Kerala has launched a comprehensive study by comparing similar measures adopted by other states.

With certain sections of people raising questions on the much-touted Kerala model to tackle Covid-19, the study is expected to come up with a scientific conclusion that despite the surge in daily cases, the state, which is vulnerable in terms of demographic and epidemiological factors, has been successful in controlling deaths because of the effective implementation of reverse quarantine as compared to the other states in the country.

To validate the study, a comprehensive survey has been launched across the country among people over 60 years of age who have not been infected with SARS-CoV-2. The ethical committee approved the study recently and, according to officials involved, the survey has got a good response already. It is learnt that the study is crucial to establish the fact that reverse quarantine in Kerala is being implemented more successfully as compared to other states.

“We are targeting a minimum of 1,000 participants for the study. We have prepared a questionnaire using Google Forms. We are getting good response. So far, around 100 people have taken part and we expect to achieve the target within two weeks,” said Dr Santhosh Kumar S S, who is leading the study.

Santhosh Kumar, who is also the deputy superintendent of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and associate professor in Emergency Medicine and Orthopaedics, said reverse quarantine is being implemented effectively in the state. It is learnt that Kerala is the first state to launch a study on reverse quarantine in the Indian context. People from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have already taken part in the survey.

“Lifestyle diseases are detected early in Kerala and the living conditions here are better as compared to other states. The case fatality rate is 0.3 per cent which is the lowest in the country. We strongly believe that reverse quarantine played a key role in keeping the mortality rate in check,” said Santhosh Kumar. The study examines whether the vulnerable population has faced any neglect in the treatment for their existing chronic illnesses during pandemic. Also, whether they are taking cholesterol-lowering drugs, antiplatelet medication, aspirin (dispirin) etc during the period. Painkiller aspirin is being evaluated as a possible treatment for Covid-19 in the UK. “Our study will be exploring all these aspects and could help the state prepare better and could help other states or even other nations,” Santhosh Kumar.

According to Sowparnika Treasa Sabu, assistant professor of Department of Pharmacy, Ezhuthachan College of Pharmaceutical Practices, who is also a part of the study, mortality rate is very less in the state because the people are educated. “Our study will analyse how well aware they are about the pandemic and what kind of changes they have adopted to protect themselves from contracting the infection -- whether they use facemasks inside their homes, socio-economic conditions etc,” said Treasa Sabu.