KPS Menon award for writer-critic Leelavathy

PALAKKAD: The 13th KPS Menon Memorial Award was presented to noted writer and literary critic Dr M Leelavathy at her house in Ernakulam on Saturday evening.

“It was my tryst with literary writings that helped me overcome and manage many of the downs in my life with ease and equanimity,” said Dr Leelavathy, after receiving the award.

The honour, instituted in memory of the former foreign secretary of India, is given away annually by the Ottapalam-based Chettur Sankaran Nair (CSN) Trust.

“The first-ever award I received was the Soviet Land Nehru Award 45 years ago, and the person who recommended me at the time was none other than K P S Menon. I am ecstatic that many decades later, I have been chosen for an award instituted in his name,” the writer said.

Dr K N Madhusoodanan, vice-chancellor (VC) of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), presented the award. The people of Kerala are always proud to honour personalities like Dr Leelavathy, he said.

Adv P T Narendra Menon, litterateur and the chairman of the CSN Trust, presided over the meeting. He said Dr Leelavathy was chosen for the award owing to her contributions to the literary and cultural fields of Kerala. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a citation, and a plaque.