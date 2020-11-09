STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rising COVID recoveries bring relief in Kerala's Ernakulam, but no time for laxity, says health dept

On Friday, those counts stood at 792 and 829. The preceding days too reported a high number of violations.

Published: 09th November 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The rising number of Covid recoveries reported from the district has brought a much-needed relief to Ernakulam, battle-worn from the long-drawn fight against the pandemic. Though new cases are reported daily, recoveries have outnumbered new infections over the past few days.

Last week, 8,074 patients recovered from Covid while 7,185 fresh cases were reported. However, blatant violation of the safety protocol is causing concern. According to health officials, people, who need to be extra careful with the local body elections around the corner, seem to have thrown caution to the winds, giving scant regard for even basic precautions.

On Sunday alone, the Ernakulam Rural police took action against 582 and 747 persons respectively for not wearing masks properly and not maintaining social distancing. On Friday, those counts stood at 792 and 829. The preceding days too reported a high number of violations.

“The number of new Covid cases confirmed in the district varies each day according to the number of tests conducted. Over the past few days, the number of recoveries has been high, which is definitely a positive sign. But violation of the Covid protocol can put all the gains at risk. The spread of the pandemic remains unpredictable. The district’s health sector is fully prepared even if there is a turn for the worse,” said a health official. Apart from the facilities at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, around 120 ICU beds have been arranged at PVS Hospital, Kaloor.

The District Collector has directed private hospitals to keep aside 10 per cent of their beds for Covid patients. Currently, 205 Covid patients are under treatment at the Kalamassery MCH while 47 are under treatment at PVS.With the local body polls round the corner, officials are planning strict measures to strengthen efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“The health department will take steps to provide training sessions for everyone regarding the prevention protocol,” said S Sreedevi, Additional DMO and District Surveillance Officer.

COVID TRACKER

Positive cases: 644
Total confirmed cases:  53,276
Total positive cases under treatment: 11,202
Recoveries so far:  42,353
Deaths to date: 174
Persons added to hospital isolation: 154
Discharged from hospital isolation: 106
Persons at Covid care centres: 50
Persons added to home quarantine: 1,889
Released from home quarantine: 679
Total people under home quarantine: 29,405

