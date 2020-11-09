Sheena Jose, Kerala's leading figure in feminist movement, passes away at 55

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Sheena Jose, 55, a prominent figure in Kerala’s feminist movement over the past three-and-a-half decades, passed away on Sunday. She had been under treatment for the last few years.

During the mid-1980s, Sheena was instrumental in organising various campaigns, workshops, education programmes and trips in association with socio-cultural political organisations and movements. She played a leading role in all important women’s movements in the state including the national conference of women’s movements held in Kozhikode during the 1990s.

She was also the president of Chetana, one of the first feminist movements in the state. While working with Chetana, she was involved in protests against atrocities against women, including the Suryanelli rape case.

Sheena also made her mark by working with organisations like Bodhana and Manushi in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, and in alternative media such as Paddabhedam and Vakku.