STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Six arrested, cases registered against seven in Kerala for violating prohibitory orders

The police also arrested 486 people and registered 1,286 cases for violating Covid-19 protocol in the state on Sunday.

Published: 09th November 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Sunday arrested six people, five from Thrissur Rural and one from Kasaragod, for violating prohibitory orders in the state.

Cases were also registered against seven persons, two from Thrissur Rural and one each from Thiruvananthapuram city, Alappuzha, Ernakulam Rural, Kannur and Kasaragod for violation of Section 144.  

The police also arrested 486 people and registered 1,286 cases for violating Covid-19 protocol in the state on Sunday.

Fifty six vehicles were also seized on the day. As many as 8,395 people were identified across the state for not wearing face masks and two cases were registered for quarantine violations. 

Kollam Rural topped the list of violators in the state with 426 cases, while 227 cases were registered in Kollam city limits. Thiruvananthapuram Rural limits recorded 262 cases while the city reported 163 cases. Kannur, Wayanad, Ernakulam city, Ernakulam Rural and Kozhikode city which have recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases saw fewer than 10 cases of violations.

Police officials said patrolling and crackdown on prohibitory orders and Covid-19 protocol violations will be intensified in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp