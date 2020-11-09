Six arrested, cases registered against seven in Kerala for violating prohibitory orders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Sunday arrested six people, five from Thrissur Rural and one from Kasaragod, for violating prohibitory orders in the state.

Cases were also registered against seven persons, two from Thrissur Rural and one each from Thiruvananthapuram city, Alappuzha, Ernakulam Rural, Kannur and Kasaragod for violation of Section 144.

The police also arrested 486 people and registered 1,286 cases for violating Covid-19 protocol in the state on Sunday.

Fifty six vehicles were also seized on the day. As many as 8,395 people were identified across the state for not wearing face masks and two cases were registered for quarantine violations.

Kollam Rural topped the list of violators in the state with 426 cases, while 227 cases were registered in Kollam city limits. Thiruvananthapuram Rural limits recorded 262 cases while the city reported 163 cases. Kannur, Wayanad, Ernakulam city, Ernakulam Rural and Kozhikode city which have recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases saw fewer than 10 cases of violations.

Police officials said patrolling and crackdown on prohibitory orders and Covid-19 protocol violations will be intensified in the coming days.