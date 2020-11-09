STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strategic shift in Covid-related mental health interventions by Kerala government

According to health department officials, a special focus would have to be given for Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals with care centres witnessing suicides and suicide attempts. 

Published: 09th November 2020 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19

Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The increasing number of people seeking assistance of mental health specialists for Covid-induced psychiatric issues has forced the state government to bring in certain changes in pandemic-related mental health interventions. 

The department is said to be mainly considering the recommendations of the Union health ministry and the Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) for redesigning its intervention programmes. 

“Arrangements are already in place to address the psychiatric issues of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital. Also, programmes like ‘Ottakkalla Oppamundu’ (You are not alone, we are with you) are there to provide psychosocial support to various groups including those in quarantine/isolation. But in the light of the recommendations from the ministry and Nimhans, we will examine whether any change or addition has to be made in the existing interventions,” said a health department official. 

Recommendations

As per the recommendations, normal patients and those with mental illness should be screened by the professional within 24 hours of admission. It has been advised that those with the risk of agitation/suicide/violence should get admitted to high-dependency/intensive care units. A guideline released in this regard also highlighted that psychotropic medication should not be stopped abruptly without a psychiatrist’s advice, unless in case of a life-threatening emergency. 

Other major recommendations include allocating the patient a bed preferably close to the nursing station as this will ensure round-the-clock observation, ensuring that windows are well boarded and there is no access to instruments to harm self/others, a collaborative approach involving a physician and a psychiatrist for making specific decision/s on a case-to-case basis and others. 

Health specialists’ intervention

Care should be taken to screen recovered patients for neuropsychiatric issues like depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, various psychoses, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

