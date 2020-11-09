UDF commences bilateral seat-sharing talks in Kottayam

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the State Election Commission declaring the dates for the local body polls, seat sharing talks gathered momentum in the UDF.

As part of it, the district UDF committee held a meeting in the presence of its state leaders, including Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, UDF convener M M Hassan, former chief minister Oommen Chandy and Kerala Congress Joseph faction head P J Joseph, and decided to complete the talks at the grama panchayat level by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the meeting has decided to conduct bilateral discussions between constituent parties over the seats in district and block panchayats.

Based on the decision, Chandy and Kottayam MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan held discussions with leaders of the P J Joseph-led Kerala Congress faction late in the night.

After reaching a general formula on the number of seats to be shared by constituent parties, the district UDF leadership will start discussions on district panchayat divisions.

At the same time, talks on block panchayat divisions will be conducted at the respective assembly constituency level.

The disputes in these discussions will be settled with the intervention of the district UDF leadership. Speaking at the meeting, Chandy said the political situation in the state is highly favourable for UDF.

“The LDF government has plunged deep into corruption. These are not mere allegations but the reality. The investigations have unearthed corruption and the agencies have initiated legal action as well. Apart from Central agencies, even the state Vigilance under the CM registered cases against some of the accused in these corruption cases. People are fed up with wrongdoings of the government,” he said. Chandy also called upon his colleagues to work hard to perform up to the expectations of the public.

“We have no time to spare. We have to move ahead and change our campaigning to comply with Covid-19 restrictions,” he said.Hassan attacked the LDF for inducting the KC(M) faction led by Jose K Mani in the front.

“Kottayam natives won’t forget the LDF’s scathing attack on K M Mani in the bar bribery case. All the corrupt persons, including the man who was sentenced by the court, are with the LDF now. UDF will raise the slogan of ‘One vote against corruption’ in this election. For LDF, development means consultancy, commission and corruption,” he said.

Strategy

