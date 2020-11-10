STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid OP service now through e-Sanjeevani

The health department has decided to extend OP service via e-Sanjeevani (national telemedicine service) to Covid patients and Covid-recovered ones.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

A health worker shows samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has decided to extend OP service via e-Sanjeevani (national telemedicine service) to Covid patients and Covid-recovered ones. The service is available from 9am to 5pm on all days.

“The OP service is available for Covid patients, those who doubt that they have infection and those who have recovered. Those who avail of the service will get screening, diagnosis and reference via virtual way. The service could be used by just visiting esanjeevaniopd.in,” said an official.

Meanwhile, after a gap of 53 days, the Covid-19 case tally being reported in a day fell to the 3,000 mark. The state on Monday had 5,983 recoveries and 3,593 new cases. The number of tests carried out was 32,489.  The daily test positivity rate stood at 11.05 per cent. As per stats, the last time the daily case tally touched the 3,000-mark was on September 16. Though it fell to 2,000-mark on September 21, it hovered around 4,000 to 11,000 cases till Monday.

