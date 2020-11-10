Disproportionate asset: Vigilance court orders investigation against MLA KM Shaji

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kozhikode Vigilance Court has ordered a probe against IUML MLA KM Shaji in the complaint that he had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The court instructed the Kozhikode Vigilance SP to initiate a probe. The complainant, advocate M R Hareesh, a social activist, said Kozhikode Corporation officials had estimated the price of Shaji’s house at Malaparamba here at `1.62 crore.

“What is his sources of income to build such a palatial house? He cannot build it with his only income as that of an MLA. He has another property in Wayanad. In the affidavit submitted during the last assembly polls, he had made it clear that his wife Asha has no income,” told Hareesh. In another case of the Azhikode MLA allegedly taking bribe to sanction Plus-Two course in a school in Azhikode, Enforcement Directorate summoned Asha on Monday and recorded her statement.