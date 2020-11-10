Don’t waste time trying to tighten noose: KT Jaleel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Before coming out of the customs office after interrogation, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel made a Facebook post titled ‘Don’t waste time trying to tighten the noose, which won’t’. The post appeared on his Facebook page around 6.40pm.

He stated since the customs called him for recording the statement after publicising it in the media, he visited the office formally and explained all facts behind the incident. Since NIA and ED had called him to record the statement confidentially, he had gone to them confidentially.

“Even if a thousand agencies investigate for 10,000 years, not even a shred of evidence can be brought against me in any case, be it gold smuggling case, financial misappropriation or in a case of a failed business started by collecting shares,” Jaleel said in the post. He said those trying to tighten the noose around his neck would only collapse due to fatigue.