Elections may trigger another COVID-19 wave, fears Kerala health department

Officials expect clusters similar to those formed after the Onam festival

By Dileep V Kumar
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With local body elections around the corner, the health department is worried whether the democratic exercise could trigger another Covid-19 wave in the state.

The department, which fears worst-case scenarios like superspread events and a subsequent spike in cases and deaths, also expects clusters similar to those formed after the Onam festival. 

Some officials of the health department also said they are looking towards the outcome of a plea filed by P C George, MLA, at the Supreme Court to postpone the poll, which is expected to be heard on November 16. 

“A dangerous situation is at hand. An explosion of cases is expected. The stipulations laid down to prevent infection transmission look good on paper, but at the ground level, these are certainly going to be compromised. The public health guidelines are already being flouted at various levels, which will worsen once campaigning gains momentum,” said an official.

A member of the state expert committee for Covid-19 observed that the possibility of formation of ‘election clusters’ similar to that of ‘Onam clusters’ couldn’t be ruled out.

Considering the possibilities of slow pedalling of control and containment activities at the local body level and reverse quarantine getting affected, the state might have to deal with a widespread Covid wave. 

“When it comes to Covid control and containment, the involvement of local bodies is indispensable. But with them getting busy with election duties, the ongoing programmes might take a hit. The chances of formation of family clusters are also high considering that those engaged in election campaigning may get infected and transmit the same to their family members including to those in vulnerable groups,” said the member. 

Expert committee chairman B Ekbal told TNIE, “Yes, it’s going to be a big challenge. But I think the directives issued by the Election Commission have addressed the gravity of the situation.” 

Meanwhile, P C George said the pandemic situation has only worsened and thus it will be ideal to postpone the elections by a couple of months more.

“The decision to postpone the elections was taken based on the alarming increase in August and September. Even after that, the surge continues at a worrying level with daily case tally crossing 10,000 twice. I hope that the apex court will consider these aspects and deliver a fitting verdict,” said George. 

Corroborating the same, a senior health official said, “It is true that the intensity of transmission has subsided. But when one looks at the daily test positivity rate and daily death rate, it’s still a matter of concern. While the former hovers around 11 per cent, the number of daily deaths averages 28. Making matters worse are post-Covid complications. Thus, the stakes are high this time with myriad challenges.”

